Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HES stock opened at $150.25 on Monday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $131.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

