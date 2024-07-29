Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of brokerages recently commented on HESM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

