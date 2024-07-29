Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

