Hilltop Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 113,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

