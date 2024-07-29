Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average of $202.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

