Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.30).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.06) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.90) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Vanda Murray acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,911.02). Insiders purchased 3,049 shares of company stock worth $2,666,685 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 943 ($12.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 864.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612 ($7.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 953.59 ($12.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

