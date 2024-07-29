Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,719 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

