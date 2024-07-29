Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 58,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $276.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.