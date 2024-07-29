Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %

Huntsman stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.