Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $149.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

