IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

