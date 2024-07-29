Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in July

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,383,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 2,916,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,836.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of IBIDF opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $45.75.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.