Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in July

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,383,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 2,916,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,836.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of IBIDF opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Get Ibiden Co.Ltd. alerts:

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.