ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,338.00

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,338 ($17.30) and last traded at GBX 1,332 ($17.23), with a volume of 13935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($16.94).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £878.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5,095.50 and a beta of 0.81.

ICG Enterprise Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,846.15%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

