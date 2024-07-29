ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average of $309.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

