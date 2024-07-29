IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $237,425,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,789,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.57.

IDEX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.61. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

