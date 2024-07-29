Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 702,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

Shares of Iida Group stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.00. Iida Group has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

