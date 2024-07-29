Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $247.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

