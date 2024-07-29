Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

