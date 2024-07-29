Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $71.03 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.