Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $127.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

