Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INE. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

INE opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

