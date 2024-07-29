Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

INGN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 285,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Inogen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

