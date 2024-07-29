Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.609-1.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.570 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $31.43 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.