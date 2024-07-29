Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$382.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.1 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.570 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.3 %

IART stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

