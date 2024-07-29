Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-384 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.34 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.570 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

