Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.410-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.440 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.