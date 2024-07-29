Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $118.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

