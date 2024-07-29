InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

