InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.10. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIP.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.07.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

