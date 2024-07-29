IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

