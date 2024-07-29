iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
