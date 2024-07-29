Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ITRI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 315.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.