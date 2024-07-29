Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 3,684,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,452.1 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVCGF stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Iveco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.