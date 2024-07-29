Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 3,684,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,452.1 days.
Iveco Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IVCGF stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.
Iveco Group Company Profile
