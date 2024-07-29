JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $16.95 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
