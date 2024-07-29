J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JJSF opened at $167.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

