JMP Securities Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $310.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.30.

LPL Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

