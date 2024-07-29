JMP Securities Trims Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Target Price to $2.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

