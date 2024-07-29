Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in July

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

