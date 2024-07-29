Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,527. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

