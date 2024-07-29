Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $219,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,166 shares of company stock worth $1,235,527. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

