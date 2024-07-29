Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $8.50

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

