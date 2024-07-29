Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 212.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

