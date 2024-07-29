KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $16.46 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

