Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.93.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

