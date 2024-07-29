Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%.
Kinaxis stock opened at C$169.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.12. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.70.
Separately, CIBC lowered Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.56.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
