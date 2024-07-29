Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 15th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

