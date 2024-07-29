Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

