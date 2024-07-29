Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after buying an additional 599,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

