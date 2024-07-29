KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $7.25 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $246.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

