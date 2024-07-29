Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.